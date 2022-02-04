Tennessee vs South Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Tennessee vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (15-6), South Carolina (13-8)

Tennessee vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Can the Vols get hot from the field?

Of course, everyone is great when they shoot well, but they’ve been terrific from three at times lately – great against Florida and Texas A&M, but struggled against Texas – and it wins when it’s on no matter where the shots are coming from.

They’re 13-1 when hitting 39% or better, and 2-5 when they’re under the mark. South Carolina keeps teams to 40% from the field, but it hasn’t been struggling with the D in January against the better teams.

Tennessee hit 44% from the field in the 66-46 win a few weeks ago, but …

Why South Carolina Will Win

South Carolina might not always be great from the outside, and it’s not all that consistent, but the defense has been solid lately, it’s been terrific at times at guarding the three, and it’ll always bring a bit of a fight.

It’s this simple. The Gamecocks have got to keep the score low to pull this off.

They’re 8-0 when allowing fewer than 66 points, and they’re 5-8 when they don’t. That’s a heavy lift against a Tennessee team that can score in bunches at times, but being on the road has been a difference-maker.

Nine of the 11 times Tennessee has scored more than 70 points were at home, and it’s been under that mark in seven of the ten games that weren’t in Knoxville.

South Carolina has to grind this down to a halt at times, win the rebounding margin, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee will have a bit too much offense down the stretch.

South Carolina turns it over too often, it’s not going to have the pop from three, and it’s just not good enough from the free throw line to take advantage of its chances.

It’ll be close for a while, and it certainly won’t be a scoring-fest, but the Vols will escape.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 73, South Carolina 66

