Tennessee vs Missouri prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 22

Tennessee vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Tennessee (19-7), Missouri (10-17)

Tennessee vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Missouri has stopped scoring.

It lost four of its last five games and 13 of the last 17 mainly because there’s just no pop. It’s not hitting from three, it’s scuffling to get to 40% from the field – and wasn’t close to getting there in losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State – and it can’t get 60 points lately.

The Tigers aren’t manufacturing points by getting to the line, they don’t come up with enough steals and turnovers to get on the move, and rebounding isn’t there to come up with second chance points.

Other than that, everything is going great.

Tennessee lost to Arkansas on Saturday, but other than that power outage the offense has been fine, the assists are there for easy points, and it shouldn’t take much to get by.

Why Missouri Will Win

What is Missouri doing right? It’s doing a great job at guarding the three.

The defense has its moments and isn’t allowing a lot of offensive rebounds. It needs to keep the score low and it has to take advantage of every possible scoring chance.

Tennessee is coming off a 48 point outing against Arkansas when the shots weren’t falling and there was absolutely nothing happening from three, hitting just four of its 24 tries – and that’s where it starts.

Missouri has to do what it does when it comes to guarding from the outside. Tennessee has occasionally gone dead cold on the road – like in losses to LSU and Texas – and the Tigers have to force that, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Missouri just doesn’t score.

It took the intensity of a great day from Arkansas to keep Tennessee’s offense down, and that’s not happening for a full 40 minutes in Columbia.

It’ll be a good first half, but there won’t be any Tiger threes to matter and there won’t be enough free throws to slow down the momentum.

Tennessee vs Missouri Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 73, Missouri 63

Must See Rating: 2

