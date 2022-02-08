Tennessee vs Mississippi State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 9

Tennessee vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Tennessee (16-6), Mississippi State (14-8)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols got their groove back after the loss to Texas last week.

The shooting is back, the threes are dropping, and the team cranked up the scoring in wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina.

With them, it’s all about being able tom move the ball. Of course everyone does well when there are lots of assists – obviously that means there’s scoring – but that’s the litmus test. Is the offense moving the ball around well?

It’s one of the best passing teams in the country, going 15-1 when it comes up with more than ten assists.

Mississippi State has allowed more than ten assists in every game but six.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Bulldogs have hit a bit of a wall.

They’re not shooting well enough and they’re not getting enough offensive rebounds – that’s a rough combination.

Tennessee isn’t all that great from the field – at least until recently – and again, it’s all about the assists, but Mississippi State is good at coming up with steals and needs to keep that extra pass from leading to a midrange shot.

Mississippi State won’t fire from the outside, but it’s also good at keeping teams from getting hot from three.

But when it comes to Mississippi State and Tennessee …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Home court means everything.

Tennessee is 12-0 at home, and 4-6 when it’s not. Mississippi State is 12-1 at home – the only loss against Minnesota back in early December – and 2-7 when it’s not.

Yeah, Mississippi State is on a rough run, but all four of the losses in the 2-4 stretch were away from Humphrey. The team shoots so, so much better at home.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Prediction, Lines

Mississippi State 73, Tennessee 69

Line: Tennessee -1.5, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Valentine’s Day big heart-shaped cookie

1: Marry Me

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams