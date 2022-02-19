Tennessee vs Arkansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Tennessee vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Tennessee (19-6), Arkansas (20-6)

Tennessee vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols are playing well.

They’re on a strong five-game winning streak – helped by a dominant win over Kentucky – and with eight wins in the last nine.

What’s it doing so right?

It’s been great from three helped by a whole lot of assists, the turnovers have slowed to a near stop, and it’s able to overcome issues with timely defensive stops.

Again, it’s playing well.

Arkansas doesn’t live on free throws, but it’s a big help. Tennessee doesn’t have problems with a whole lot of fouls and it’s still able to generate a whole slew of steals.

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas is playing well, too.

It lost at Alabama in a good fight, beat Auburn, and is on a run of ten wins in the last 11 games.

What’s it doing so right?

It’s not making enough threes, and it’s not shooting all that well overall from the field, but the defense has been terrific – allowing fewer than 40% from the field in nine of the last 11 games – the offense is great on the move and getting to the basket, and there are a whole lot of free throws.

No, Tennessee doesn’t get hit with a ton of fouls, but Arkansas forces the issue. Expect it do be on the line close to 20 times.

What’s Going To Happen

Be disappointed if this isn’t a good game.

These might not be the best teams in the SEC, but they’re good enough to make a whole lot of noise in both the conference tournament and in the big one.

To pull this off a home, Arkansas has to dominate on the boards. Tennessee will shoot better, but there can’t be a slew of second chance points and there can’t be a whole lot of extra threes.

Here’s the real problem for both teams – they each need to be great on the free throw line.

Tennessee has been coming up with around 20 made free throws on a regular basis, and Arkansas needs to keep that from happening.

At home, the Hogs will get just a wee bit more out of its defense, and it’ll hold even on free throws.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Prediction, Lines

Arkansas 78, Tennessee 74

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Larry David crypto ad

1: Olympic Closing Ceremonies

