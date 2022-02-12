TCU vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

TCU vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: TCU (16-5), Texas Tech (18-6)

TCU vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

The defense continues to be terrific.

The Horned Frogs have a nice mix that can work on just about anyone. It might allow way to many teams to shoot well, but it manages to keep scores low – it allows 63 points per game – and it rebounds everything.

There are more than enough offensive boards to make up for the mediocre three-point shooting, there aren’t a ton of second chance points on the other end, and when the inside game is working, everything else comes together.

Texas Tech isn’t going to come out and hang 90 on the board – it’s going to want to play a relatively low scoring, tough battle, too, but …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

TCU is playing great defense and gets a whole lot of rebounds. Texas Tech’s D is better.

It’s No. 1 in the Big 12 and among the best in the nation at keeping teams from hitting their shots, allowing just 38% from the field and doing a nice job of slowing down the three.

No, it doesn’t rebound quite as well as TCU does, and it’s going to have to fight a bit to grab the defensive boards, but this shouldn’t be an issue.

TCU isn’t going to be scary from the outside, so as simple as this sounds …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech needs to just make its shots.

It was able to get by West Virginia despite an inability to hit anything from the outside, and it got rocked by Oklahoma after making 2-of-17 from three.

TCU doesn’t have a strong enough offense to crank up big points, but it’s not bad on the road and the rebounds will be there. Texas Tech’s defense, though, will be too good.

The Red Raiders are 14-0 at United Supermarkets. That’s not stopping.

TCU vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 70, TCU 56

Line: Texas Tech -10.5, o/u: 127.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

