TCU vs Baylor prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

TCU vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: TCU (16-7), Baylor (21-4)

TCU vs Baylor Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

Baylor was able to battle for a while against Texas Tech, but it couldn’t keep up the pace in the 83-73 loss in the first game after losing Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchou to an injury.

TCU might not have a whole lot to offensive firepower, and it might not be Texas Tech defensively, but it’s great at dominating on the boards – it leads the Big 12 in rebounding margin – and it’s great at keeping the score low.

Make this a battle in the low-60s, make it a free throw contest – Baylor isn’t great on the line – and shoot a wee bit better than it did in the 76-64 loss to the Bears in the first meeting back in early January.

But …

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor was able to roll in the second half in the first meeting and ended up winning easily with Tchamwa Tchatchou not doing a whole lot.

Baylor might be incredibly inconsistent, but it’s doing a great job overall at home and it has the scoring punch from the outside to take over without any real worry about a bit run from TCU.

The Horned Frogs don’t do anything from three, and even when they do – like against Texas Tech a few days ago – it still usually isn’t enough to matter.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor is just fine on the boards.

The defense might have struggled late against Texas Tech, but it’ll keep TCU from doing anything on the outside, there won’t be enough lost rebounds to make too much of a difference, and the will be more than enough steals and big defensive plays to overcome the rocky parts.

TCU vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Baylor 74, TCU 60

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

