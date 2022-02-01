Syracuse Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Syracuse football schedule 2022: Who does Syracuse miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Syracuse Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Louisville

Sept 10 at UConn

Sept 17 Purdue

Sept 23 Virginia

Oct 1 Wagner

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 NC State

Oct 22 at Clemson

Oct 29 Notre Dame

Nov 5 at Pitt

Nov 12 Florida State

Nov 19 at Wake Forest

Nov 26 at Boston College

Syracuse Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Orange miss from the Coastal Division?

The Orange miss Duke and Georgia Tech, but they also miss Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

That means they get Pitt, and worse than facing the defending ACC Champion is that it’s on the road after dealing with at Clemson and Notre Dame. Almost as bad is dealing with Virginia on a Friday night six days after facing Purdue.

From the Atlantic, Syracuse has to go on the road to face Clemson and Wake Forest, but NC State and Louisville are home games.

Syracuse Football Schedule What To Know: The first half is all about home, but the second half …

It’s an insane imbalance to deal with. Five of the first six games are at home with the lone road game at UConn, but the second half drops like a ton of bricks.

Four of the last six games are on the road, and none of the four are sure-thing wins – Clemson, Pitt, Wake Forest, Boston College. Making tings worse are the two home games against Notre Dame and Florida State.

Syracuse Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Syracuse has to dominate the home games and needs get off to a hot start, or else. UConn and Wagner are wins, but the non-conference dates with Purdue and Notre Dame – even at home – are an issue.

At best, Syracuse will likely be the favorite no more than four times, and that’s being generous.

