Super Bowl Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Super Bowl LV: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Super Bowl Expert Picks
Cincinnati vs Los Angeles | Point Total o/u: 48.5
Super Bowl: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles Rams
6:30, NBC
Line: Los Angeles -4.5 o/u: 48.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Los Angeles*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Los Angeles
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Los Angeles
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Los Angeles
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Los Angeles
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Los Angeles
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Los Angeles
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Los Angeles
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Los Angeles
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK Los Angeles
