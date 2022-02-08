Super Bowl Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Super Bowl LV: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Super Bowl Expert Picks

Cincinnati vs Los Angeles | Point Total o/u: 48.5

MVP Prediction | More Passing Yards: Burrow or Stafford

Results So Far | 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen

Super Bowl: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles Rams

6:30, NBC

Line: Los Angeles -4.5 o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Los Angeles*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Los Angeles

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Los Angeles

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Los Angeles

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Los Angeles

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Los Angeles

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Los Angeles

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Los Angeles

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Los Angeles

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK Los Angeles

