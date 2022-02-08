Super Bowl Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By February 8, 2022 2:12 am

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Super Bowl LV: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Super Bowl Expert Picks
Cincinnati vs Los Angeles | Point Total o/u: 48.5
MVP PredictionMore Passing Yards: Burrow or Stafford
 Results So Far2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen

Super Bowl: Cincinnati vs Los Angeles Rams

6:30, NBC
Line: Los Angeles -4.5 o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Los Angeles*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Los Angeles
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Los Angeles
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Los Angeles
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Los Angeles
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Los Angeles
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Los Angeles
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.comLos Angeles
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.comCincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Los Angeles
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK Los Angeles

