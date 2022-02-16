Seton Hall vs UConn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16

Seton Hall vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Seton Hall (15-8), UConn (17-7)

Seton Hall vs UConn Game Preview

Why Seton Hall Will Win

There’s no shame in losing on the road to Villanova.

Seton Hall was playing well before the loss a few days ago, but even in defeat the threes were falling.

Hitting from the outside has been good, but to beat UConn the rebounding has to be there. The Pirates have been great on the offensive boards for the last few weeks, and it’s got the toughness on the defensive end to hold its own against the Huskies on the glass.

However, even though Seton Hall got rolled in the first meeting in rebounding margin, it still managed to win because it got to the free throw line over and over and over again.

UConn commits a whole lot of fouls, but …

Why UConn Will Win

UConn is at home.

There’s a problem when this team travels, but it’s 10-2 at home with both losses in low scoring fights when the offense wasn’t working.

Seton Hall might not be run ‘n’ stun with its offense, but the defense isn’t strong enough overall to keep this from being played in the 50s.

There aren’t enough assists and it usually takes a whole lot of ball movement to get around the UConn defense that’s strong on the inside.

And again, Seton Hall won the first time around when it wasn’t great on the boards, but it’s not going to get away with that again.

What’s Going To Happen

The 90-87 overtime win at Seton Hall was a blast back in early January. This won’t be that, but it should be an entertaining back-and-forth fight.

UConn almost always wins when it hits at least 42% from the field, with the loss to Seton Hall one of the only two defeats in 16 games when it gets there.

It’ll get there from the field, and it’ll overcome a big day from the Pirates on the line to get by.

Seton Hall vs UConn Prediction, Lines

UConn 73, Seton Hall 68

Line: UConn -5.5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Presidents’ Day

1: Valentine’s Day

