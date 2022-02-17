San Jose State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

San Jose State football schedule 2022: Who does San Jose State miss on the Mountain West schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 San Jose State Football Schedule

Sept 3 Portland State

Sept 10 at Auburn

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 Western Michigan

Oct 1 at Wyoming

Oct 8 UNLV

Oct 15 at Fresno State

Oct 22 at New Mexico State

Oct 29 Nevada

Nov 5 Colorado State

Nov 12 at San Diego State

Nov 19 at Utah State

Nov 26 Hawaii

San Jose State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Spartans miss from the Mountain West’s Mountain Division?

The Spartans aren’t playing Air Force or Boise State from the Mountain Division, but they also miss a likely win against New Mexico. Overall, that’s not too bad of a deal, but it means they have to face defending Mountain West champ Utah State – and on the road.

Colorado State and Wyoming are also on the slate, with the date against the Cowboys in Laramie.

San Jose State Football Schedule What To Know: It’s manageable, but …

Can San Jose State find any sort of a home field advantage early on? It had better – more on that in a moment.

Forget about the road game at Auburn, but beating a dangerous Western Michigan team at home would be a huge help.

If the Spartans can get by Portland State and UNLV, there’s a chance for a nice run to start the season with a few winnable home games down the stretch. However …

San Jose State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Yeah, the Spartans had better own CEFCU Stadium over the first half of the season because of a brutal run of four road games in six weeks in the second half before closing out against Hawaii.

With that said, New Mexico State is a winnable road date, Wyoming might be a 50/50 game, and there are a few reasonable shots at home to push for six wins.

