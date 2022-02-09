San Diego vs Saint Mary’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10
San Diego vs Saint Mary’s How To Watch
Date: Thursday, February 10
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA
How To Watch: NBC Sports California
Record: San Diego (13-11), Saint Mary’s (20-4)
San Diego vs Saint Mary’s Game Preview
Why San Diego Will Win
The Toreros have enough of a defense to make this interesting.
They don’t bomb away from the outside and they don’t force enough mistakes to create a ton of easy points, but they’re great on the boards and they’ve got a tough style that keeps teams to around 65 points.
Saint Mary’s has a good offense, but it’s not going to come out and crank up 90 points walking into the gym. It’s not a great rebounding team and it’s used to playing in low-scoring games.
If San Diego can control the tempo and have a positive rebounding margin, it’ll have a chance.
Why Saint Mary’s Will Win
Really, Saint Mary’s? This is why we can’t have nice things.
The Gaels pop into the top 25, and the first game in it loses to Santa Clara 77-72.
Just assume they’ll play with a wee bit of fire in this.
No, this isn’t the greatest rebounding team, but it’s a whole lot better defensively than it showed on Tuesday night. San Diego isn’t going to hit 55% from the field like Santa Clara did.
Getting up and down the floor in a fast-break style isn’t what Saint Mary’s does, but if it can force double-digit turnovers and not allow a whole lot of extra passes for easy points – Santa Clara had a whopping 18 assists – it’ll be fine.
What’s Going To Happen
12-0 at home, Saint Mary’s will come up with a big-time performance to try staying in the top 25 for next week. It might not be quite enough to stay in the fun without a few breaks, but it’ll have few issues. The Toreros won’t have enough outside punch.
San Diego vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Lines
Saint Mary’s 74, San Diego 61
Line: Sain Mary’s -15.5, o/u: 126
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
