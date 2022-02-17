San Diego State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

San Diego State football schedule 2022: Who does San Diego State miss on the Mountain West schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 San Diego State Football Schedule

Sept 3 Arizona

Sept 10 Idaho State

Sept 17 at Utah

Sept 24 Toledo

Oct 1 at Boise State

Oct 8 Hawaii

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Nevada

Oct 29 at Fresno State

Nov 5 UNLV

Nov 12 San Jose State

Nov 19 at New Mexico

Nov 26 Air Force

San Diego State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Aztecs miss from the Mountain West’s Mountain Division?

San Diego State has to play Boise State on the road to open up the Mountain West season. That’s not great, but the date with Air Force from the Mountain Division is at home in the regular season finale, and New Mexico on the road is about as soft as an away game gets.

That means there’s no Utah State – the defending Mountain West champion – to deal with. There’s also no Colorado State or Wyoming on the schedule.

San Diego State Football Schedule What To Know: Welcome to the new digs

San Diego State kicks off the opening of its spiffy new Snapdragon Stadium with Arizona coming to town to start a run of three home games in the first four dates and four in the first six.

It’s going to be an intimate 35,000-seat venue that has to give the team some semblance of an advantage that wasn’t there last season when the team played in Carson, California.

It also helps that three of the last four games are at home, too.

San Diego State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s more than reasonable. Eventually.

The road game at Utah is tough, but the Aztecs were able to pull off the win over the eventual Pac-12 champion last season. Arizona and Toledo aren’t going to be pushovers, and going to Boise State will round out a sneaky-tough first part of the year.

There’s a week off before going to Nevada and Fresno State, but if San Diego State is San Diego State, it should rip through November with one big push.

