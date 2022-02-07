Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Saint Mary’s (19-4), Santa Clara (16-8)

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara Game Preview

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

This might not be the move high-powered Saint Mary’s team, but it’s been red hot from three lately – pushing past 45% over the last three games after hitting half the outside shots against Loyola Marymount – and Santa Clara hasn’t been great lately at stopping the bombers.

If the Gaels can do anything from three and get on the defensive glass, they should be fine. Santa Clara doesn’t come up with enough second chance points with the 13 offensive rebounds against San Diego in a win a few days ago a total aberration. However …

Why Santa Clara Will Win

The Broncos are hot.

They’ve made a nice push winning three straight and five of its last six by seemingly making everything from the field, doing a decent job from the outside, and making lots and lots of free throws.

Patience is the key. The Saint Mary’s defense is terrific and forces a whole lot of turnovers, but Santa Clara doesn’t make a whole bunch of mistakes and is fantastic at coming up with the extra pass.

The Broncos are 16-1 when they can make 45% from the field, and they’ll get their share of inside points. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Saint Mary’s defense should be able to clamp down a bit. It has only allowed six teams to hit 45% or better from the field, and it’s not going to allow Santa Clara to get hot from the outside.

The Gaels won 73-65 in late January by getting up in the first half and holding on. They did a better job of getting to the free throw line, and that’s how they’re going to get out of this alive.

It’ll be a fun, tight battle worth staying up for.

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara Prediction, Lines

Saint Mary’s 69, Santa Clara 66

Line: St. Mary’s -2.5, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

