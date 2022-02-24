Saint Mary’s vs San Diego prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 24

Saint Mary’s vs San Diego How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 24

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Saint Mary’s (22-6), San Diego (14-13)

Saint Mary’s vs San Diego Game Preview

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The Gaels might have lost on the road to Santa Clara and Gonzaga, but those have been the two blips over the last 12 games.

They might not be all that scintillating on offense, and they don’t do enough on the boards, but they’re great at locking down at times from three and …

The offense was more than fine against the Toreros the first time around putting 86 on the board hitting 53% from the field in the blowout win.

They might not get to the free throw line enough, but they hit all ten of their tries in the first meeting and nail 75% from the line, and …

Why San Diego Will Win

The Toreros are solid defensively on the inside with a whole lot of blocks, and they’re decent enough on the defensive boards to prevent a whole slew of second chance points.

They have to keep this low scoring, and Saint Mary’s will be happy to oblige and rely on its defense to pull this off.

However, winning the rebounding margin is a big deal, coming up with assists matters for this bunch, and if they can just slow the turnovers down after having way too many since February started this will be close late.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Saint Mary’s will hit its free throws and San Diego won’t.

The Gaels are stronger defensively, San Diego struggles to get to 40% from the field, and it’ll be a third straight win leading up to Saturday’s showdown when Gonzaga comes to Moraga.

Saint Mary’s vs San Diego Prediction, Lines

Saint Mary’s 73, San Diego 58

