Rutgers vs Purdue prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 20

Rutgers vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 20

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Rutgers (16-9), Purdue (23-4)

Rutgers vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Seriously? With all due respect to Gonzaga and Arizona, who has been better over the last two weeks than Rutgers?

Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, at Wisconsin – the Scarlet Knights are rolling.

They’re making everything. Even when they aren’t – like in the win over the Illini – they’re still great from the field and they’re doing a massive job on the boards. And then there’s the defense.

It’s possible to hit shots against this group – Ohio State was great from three and Wisconsin was good inside – but the D has stepped it up in a big way over the last two weeks helped by a whole lot of turnovers.

But …

Why Purdue Will Win

Only one of the four wins was on the road, and that was against a Wisconsin team that doesn’t do enough defensively to force mistakes.

Purdue is a different animal.

Rutgers relies on timely scoring and that improved defense, but it takes something special to keep up with a Purdue offense that can crank it up inside and out.

It’s the sixth-best scoring team in the country thanks to a whole lot of assists, a whole lot of rebounds, and the style that should give Rutgers a rough time.

The Scarlet Knights aren’t going to win this on the boards and they’re not going to stop enough Purdue threes. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Pick against Rutgers right now at your own risk.

Purdue might have clunked against Michigan last week, but that was on the road. It hasn’t lost in West Lafayette since early January against Wisconsin.

It has won 14 of 15 in Mackey, but Rutgers is fearless, it’s confident, and it’s going to make this a battle into the last ten minutes.

Rutgers has a lot of positives. It doesn’t have the firepower.

Rutgers vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Purdue 74, Rutgers 66

Must See Rating: 4

