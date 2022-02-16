Purdue vs Northwestern prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16

Purdue vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (22-4), Northwestern (12-11)

Purdue vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue had no problems in the 80-60 win over Northwestern the first time around back a few weeks ago because it hit 12 threes, was just fine on the inside, and it managed to outrebound the Wildcats without much of a problem.

Northwestern isn’t just this cute plucky team – it can score, and it wants to get the O going. Purdue is a whole lot better than that.

Northwestern doesn’t have the defense from three to hold up if Purdue gets going again, and worse than that, it gets hit with a whole lot of fouls and should get whacked on the free throw line.

Why Northwestern Will Win

This is an interesting team at home.

It doesn’t win as much as it should, but it plays everyone tight.

It game Illinois a fight in a low scoring tussle two weeks ago, it lost in two overtimes to Maryland, and it’s been able to give team after team a tough run.

The consistency isn’t there, but Purdue hasn’t exactly been all that steady lately. The shooting has been just okay, and the defense went bye-bye at Michigan – the team is just as likely to put up 62 as it is 82.

The Wildcats have to hang around, hit at least 45% from the field, rebound well defensively, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Northwestern will play just well enough to get its heart broken.

Purdue will get several more attempts on the free throw line than Northwestern, and it’ll do a far, far better job on the boards when it has to.

It’ll still be a struggle, but the Boilermakers will get by with a late push.

Purdue vs Northwestern Prediction, Lines

Purdue 77, Northeastern 70

Line: Purdue -5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

