Purdue vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Minnesota prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 2

Purdue vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (18-3), Minnesota (11-7)

Purdue vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Minnesota can’t seem to get the scoring punch going. It’s struggling to get to 70 points – doing that just once over the last seven games – without enough happening from three and without the offensive rebounds to generate second chances.

And on the opposite side is Purdue. It’s been able to find its outside groove over the last few games nailing 33 three over the last three games, and when it wasn’t quite on against Ohio State, the rebounding made up for it.

Kentucky is the only team hitting the glass better than the Boilermakers – this is going to get ugly whenever the ball is available. But …

Why Minnesota Will Win

Can the Gophers be more efficient when their offensive possessions?

They’re not scoring in bunches and they’re not great at making the extra pass, but they do a whole lot of things right. They don’t turn the ball over, they don’t commit fouls, and they’re fantastic at getting to the arc and bothering outside shooting teams.

Purdue has a good inside game, but it blows teams out by being among the best teams in the nation from three – again, especially lately. Minnesota can slow that down, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota just doesn’t score enough. It’ll hit from the outside when it takes its shots, but it’s too cautious and careful.

The losses haven’t been all that ugly, and the team is able score on the inside, but Purdue is playing too well, it’s too strong on the outside, and it’ll go on a run that should break the Gophers early in the second half.

Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction, Lines

Purdue 75, Minnesota 66

Line: Purdue -10.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

