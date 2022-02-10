Purdue vs Michigan prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10

Purdue vs Michigan How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Purdue (20-3), Michigan (11-9)

Purdue vs Michigan Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

We just did this, and it all went well for Purdue because everything is going well for Purdue lately.

Michigan put up a fight on the road in an 82-76 win last week, but Purdue still managed to hit half of its shots, we brilliant on the free throw line, and had a 13 rebound advantage. That’s what it does.

Few teams in America are shooting better than Purdue right now. The three-point shooting has been ridiculous – at least against everyone but Michigan – and it helps when you lead the nation in rebounding margin.

On the other side, Michigan doesn’t take a lot of threes and doesn’t make them when it takes them. However …

Why Michigan Will Win

This is one of the few teams in the Big Ten that can hang on the boards. That didn’t quite happen the first time around – coming up with just two offensive rebounds was a problem – but it’s normally able to force a whole lot of one-and-dones.

For all of the great things Purdue has been doing, it’s allowing way too many made shots for a team of this caliber.

Minnesota was great from three in its loss a few days ago, and most teams are able to get to well over 40% from the field to at least keep up the pace for a little while.

To pull this off, Michigan has to approach the 56% shooting mark it hit in the first game.

What’s Going To Happen

It all comes down to Purdue’s shooting.

It’s 3-3 when it shoots under 47% from the field and 18-0 when it shoots better.

The problem is on the flip side. Too many good teams are able to shoot well on the Wolverines. Michigan is 7-0 when holding teams to under 40% from the field and 5-9 when it doesn’t.

Purdue has yet to shoot worse than 41% this season.

Purdue vs Michigan Prediction, Lines

Purdue 81, Michigan 74

Line: Purdue -3, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

