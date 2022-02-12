Purdue vs Maryland prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 13

Purdue vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Purdue (21-4), Maryland (11-13)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Purdue vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

On a four-game losing steak, Maryland is having defensive issues without enough takeaways or stops inside or out. What is it doing right?

It’s hitting its threes.

Not normally a great outside shooting team, it cranked up 14 threes in the 110-87 loss to Iowa and came up with ten in the 82-67 loss to Ohio State. The team can’t hang shot for shot with the Boilermakers, but if they can start putting the pressure on from the outside early, they might have a shot.

How did Purdue lose to Michigan 82-58 a few days ago? The Wolverines nailed 12-of-21 from three.

As good as Purdue is overall, the defense allows ways too many made shots. Everyone seems to be hitting from outside lately, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Purdue Will Win

Maryland isn’t cranking up the offense even with the threes.

The offensive rebounds aren’t there, the inside shooting is erratic, there are way too many turnovers, and in general, there aren’t enough offensive options to keep things going against the versatile Boilermakers.

Even with the loss to Michigan, Purdue is still the best scoring team in the Big Ten. It’s still the best rebounding team, it’s great from the line, and it’s the best in the conference from three.

Maryland won’t get enough rebounds to make up for the other issues.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

This might be a plucky Maryland team that has its moments, but the three point shooting against Iowa was an aberration.

Purdue is going to be salty.

That Michigan loss was a blip, but that ends now. The dominance at home will continue. Currently 14-0 in Mackey, Purdue will come out hot and cruise from there.

Purdue vs Maryland Prediction, Lines

Purdue 84, Maryland 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Rams -4.5

1: Vegan-themed Super Bowl parties

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams