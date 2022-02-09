Purdue Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Purdue football schedule 2022: Who does Purdue miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Purdue Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Penn State

Sept 10 Indiana State

Sept 17 at Syracuse

Sept 24 Florida Atlantic

Oct 1 at Minnesota

Oct 8 Maryland

Oct 15 Nebraska

Oct 22 at Wisconsin

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Iowa

Nov 12 at Illinois

Nov 19 Northwestern

Nov 26 at Indiana

Purdue Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Boilermakers miss from the Big Ten East Division?

Purdue misses Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State, so there’s no whining about not getting Rutgers on the slate.

Not only are three of the biggest and best teams in the Big Ten not on the schedule, but the Penn State game is at home in the opener. Boo hoo – the Boilermakers have to go to Indiana, and Maryland comes to West Lafayette.

In the division, going to Wisconsin and Minnesota hurts, but Iowa is a home game coming off a two-week break.

Purdue Football Schedule What To Know: It’s stretched out nice

If you’re going to go on the road to face a Power Five team, you might as well be going to Syracuse. Indiana State and Florida Atlantic shouldn’t be a problem.

Best of all, there isn’t a clump of road games in a row. Purdue doesn’t have to deal with back-to-back away dates, and it only leaves the great state of Indiana twice after October 1st.

Purdue Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s not a whole lot to complain about.

Every Big Ten team has to play a few difficult teams on the road. If Wisconsin and Minnesota are your two most difficult games, you’ve got an okay schedule.

Again, not playing Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State is massive, and again, the seven home games mixed through the schedule makes the whole thing manageable.

Long ramble short, it’s not the schedule’s fault if Purdue has a bad year.

