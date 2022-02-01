Providence vs St. John's College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Providence vs St. John’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Providence vs St. John’s How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Providence (18-2), St. John’s (11-8)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Providence vs St. John’s Game Preview

Why Providence Will Win

Providence is playing like a team loaded with seniors who know how to keep their cool in tight games – because that’s what it is.

There might have been a rim-rocking by Marquette a few weeks ago, but the Friars made up for it a few days ago with a 65-63 win after doing just enough defensively to stop the three.

It’s not a high-powered offensive machine, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes and it has a knack for coming through in the clutch. It didn’t need to do that the first time it deals with St. John’s back in early January, winning by ten by hitting seemingly everything from inside the arc.

On the flip side of Providence, St. John’s can’t come through late – it can’t hit free throws consistently enough – and it can’t stop the three. But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why St. John’s Will Win

There’s a lot there to think something might turn soon.

It doesn’t shoot well enough and the threes aren’t falling, but few teams in the Big East can move the ball around better and no one makes more big defensive plays and takeaways.

Providence might not turn the ball over, but it doesn’t force stops like St. John’s can with its aggressive style. The Red Storm should be able to hang around as long as this doesn’t get into a three-point contest, but …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Providence will come through in the clutch.

St. John’s will make this a Tuesday night fight at home, but it won’t get the threes it needs.

It really is a simple formula. The Red Storm are 10-0 when hitting 44% from the field or better, and they’re 1-8 when they don’t.

Only four teams have hit 44% or more of their shots against Providence, and this St. John’s team is no Marquette or Virginia – the only two teams to do that and come up with wins.

Providence vs St. John’s Prediction, Lines

Providence 74, St. John’s 66

Line: St. John’s -3.5, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Peyton Manning in a kicky beret

1: Saturday Night Live

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College