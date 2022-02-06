Providence vs Georgetown prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 6

Providence vs Georgetown How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How To Watch: FS1

Record:Georgetown (6-14), Providence (19-2)

Providence vs Georgetown Game Preview

Why Providence Will Win

It’s totally cliché, but Providence has figured out how to win.

It’s been able to win in close fights, it’s been able to win in shootouts, and it’s been able to adjust on the fly like the senior-loaded team that it is.

It’s a smart team that doesn’t give up a lot of mistakes, is okay at moving the ball around for the extra pass, and there aren’t a whole lot of fouls.

The defense might not be a rock, and it doesn’t force enough turnovers, but it’s tough at guarding the three.

The Georgetown defense has had a boatload of problems lately. It couldn’t handle Providence from the outside in the first meeting – an 83-75 loss on the road – and it’s not getting any consistent scoring inside lately. But …

Why Georgetown Will Win

The team knows how to rebound.

If you’re coached by Patrick Ewing, you’re going to hit the boards.

The problem is that the rebounds are there because there are way too many misses. However, it’s a tough team on the glass that will get its share of chances and putbacks to stay in games.

The threes fell the first time around, but Providence was too good on the inside. Keep firing from three – Georgetown leads the Big East in three-point shooting – own the glass on both ends, and play loose.

This is a team that will get cold once in a while, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Providence has no problem playing low scoring games. Georgetown can’t afford that.

78 points. Georgetown is 6-0 this season when it gets more than 77, and it’s 0-14 when it doesn’t.

Providence has allowed more than 77 points just twice. Georgetown won’t be able to crank up the offense enough.

Providence vs Georgetown Prediction, Lines

Providence 74, Georgetown 66

Line: Providence -6.5, o/u: 146

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Ski jumping

1: Olympic Opening Ceremonies

