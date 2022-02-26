Providence vs Creighton prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Providence vs Creighton How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Providence (23-3), Creighton (19-8)

Providence vs Creighton Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton is shooting well enough to pull this off.

The Bluejays have won six straight be doing a great job of simply getting the right shot. They might not be great from three, but they’re fantastic at moving the ball around, getting the assist, and scoring lots and lots of points.

They’re great at getting out on the move, better at getting to the basket, and they’re hitting more than half of their shots.

Can this work on the road? They’re not showing quite as well away from Nebraska, but they’re about to make Providence have to push.

Why Providence Will Win

It’s been a wild ride for the Friars.

They lost to Villanova, slipped by Butler in overtime, and won what might have been the best game of the 2021-2022 college basketball season in the 99-92 triple-overtime thriller over Xavier – that just so happened to be played as other parts of the planet were melting down.

They took everything Xavier had to hit them with, but they turned out to be phenomenal from three – especially in the clutch – and they survived.

How did Villanova pull off the win two weeks ago? They went Villanova and were great from three. That’s not Creighton.

What’s Going To Happen

Once again, Providence will get pushed very, very hard, and once again they’ll come through.

Creighton will get up fast and pull ahead with a big scoring run, but Providence will start chipping away until it has a chance to finally pull back ahead in the final five minutes.

Providence will get the free throws the Bluejays won’t.

Providence vs Creighton Prediction, Lines

Providence 83, Creighton 78

Line: Providence -5.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

