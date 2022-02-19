Providence vs Butler prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 20

Providence vs Butler How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Providence (21-3), Butler (13-14)

Providence vs Butler Game Preview

Why Providence Will Win

The Friars lost in a shootout with Villanova, but they were red hot before that with eight straight wins and 16 in 17 including a 69-62 win over Butler.

They’ve been amazing from the field but they struggled from three against Villanova and couldn’t come up with enough big stops, but that’s not quite going to be the same problem against the Bulldogs.

Butler is shooting well over the last two games, but the defense doesn’t force enough mistakes and the scoring punch isn’t there.

Yeah, hanging 85 on Marquette was great and scoring 73 at DePaul was good, but it’s a fight for this team to get to 70 points.

Four of the last five teams Butler has played failed to turn it over ten times. However …

Why Butler Will Win

Again, the Bulldogs are shooting well.

No, they can’t get into a wild shootout against the Friars, and they’re not going to win on the boards, but they’re making close to half of their shots in February.

No, Butler’s defense doesn’t force mistakes, but neither does Providence’s. Overall the Friar defense is good, but it doesn’t come up with takeaways, the offense doesn’t shoot a lot of threes, and the team is more about being steady than sensational.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Providence is great on the road.

It’s able to keep its head and maintain a steady hand in game after game, and again, it took a phenomenal shooting day from Villanova to get put the Friars down.

It’ll be close, and it’ll be a battle, but Butler won’t hit 40% from three like it will need to.

Providence vs Butler Prediction, Lines

Providence 67, Butler 64

Must See Rating: 2.5

