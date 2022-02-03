Pitt Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Pitt football schedule 2022: Who does Pitt miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?
Pitt Football Schedule 2022
Sept 1 West Virginia
Sept 10 Tennessee
Sept 17 at Western Michigan
Sept 24 Rhode Island
Oct 1 Georgia Tech
Oct 8 Virginia Tech
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 at Louisville
Oct 29 at North Carolina
Nov 5 Syracuse
Nov 12 at Virginia
Nov 19 Duke
Nov 26 at Miami
Pitt Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Panthers miss from the Atlantic Division?
The Panthers couldn’t ask for a bigger break than to play Louisville and Syracuse from the Atlantic. Not to program shame, but those two aren’t Clemson and NC State this year, and not getting Wake Forest or Florida State isn’t a bad deal, either.
In the Coastal, the two really big games that should matter against Miami and North Carolina are both on the road. To make things worse …
Pitt Football Schedule What To Know: Start hot, Pitt, or else
It’s about as imbalanced a schedule as it gets with five of the first six games at home and four of the last six on the road. There’s a battle with West Virginia to kick things off followed by a date with Tennessee. Get through those two, and the rematch of last year’s loss to Western Michigan – in Kalamazoo this time – should be gravy.
However, there’s a week off right in the middle of the season before closing with everything on the road except Syracuse and Duke. Not getting Miami up in Pittsburgh in late November hurts.
Pitt Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
It’s not all that bad, but throw in the road game against Virginia and just winning the division is going to be a bigger fight considering all the key games appear to be on the road.
Again, not facing Clemson or NC State is a big help, and the team should be battle-tested after an interesting September, but that’s one rough finishing kick with all the time away from Heinz.