Oklahoma vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 22

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Oklahoma (14-13), Texas Tech (21-6)

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Yeah, Oklahoma is having a few issues on a three game losing streak.

Yeah, Texas Tech is playing well on a three game winning streak.

Both of those runs started right after OU whacked the Red Raiders by 15 in Norman.

The Sooners were fantastic from the field, did a great job on the move, and Texas Tech was totally miserable from three.

They did a great job on the free throw line, too, and they’ll have to do all of that again.

Only Kansas shoots better than OU in the Big 12, the three point defense is the real deal, and only Texas is stronger on the free throw line. If all of those elements can come together again, the Sooners could bust through this mini-slump.

So …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

What’s Oklahoma’s problem lately?

It’s shooting great and it continues to be excellent on the free throw line, but the defense has gone bye-bye.

Oh, it’s still strong at guarding the three, but it allowed the last three teams on the slate to combine to hit close to 60% from the field.

What’s Texas Tech doing that’s so right lately?

It’s making up for the inconsistencies in a few spots by coming up with a ton of steals and transition points. The last three Red Raider opponents combined for 63 fouls and 44 turnovers.

Oklahoma should be good for about 20 would and at least 12 turnovers, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech just can’t hit threes.

It can rebound, and the defense can rise up in key moments, but can it overcome the lack of threes if Oklahoma gets hot again from the outside?

No, but that’s not going to be a problem. Those 13 threes were the most OU made in the game wins a mid-December win over Arkansas. It’ll make its share of three pointers, but not enough to rise up over a great-shooting day from the Red Raiders inside.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 75, Oklahoma 68

Must See Rating: 3

