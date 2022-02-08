Ohio State vs Rutgers prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 9

Ohio State vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Ohio State (14-5), Rutgers (13-9)

Ohio State vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes bounced back from its snow break in a big way, dominating Maryland 82-67. They continued their hot shooting from before the week off – they’re second in the Big Ten in shooting, just behind Purdue – and they’ve appeared to settle in for the finishing kick.

They’re not going to do enough on the boards and they don’t force mistakes, but it’s all about the firepower.

Rutgers might be playing well, and it just shocked Michigan State in an 84-63 win, but it’s not high-scoring offensive machine.

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers is funky.

It’s horribly inconsistent, but the defense can force plenty of mistakes and get points in transition.

It doesn’t do enough from three, but it’s good at working the ball around for the open shot.

Most of all, it’s a horrible road team, but it’s been able to shock and amaze in Jersey Mike’s, coming up with stunning wins over Purdue, Michigan, and Michigan State.

The key for the Scarlet Knights is the offensive glass. Ohio State usually loses when it gets outworked on the defensive end, and Rutgers is able to come up with offensive boards in bunches at times.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Rutgers really pull off another Michigan State-like win?

Ohio State looked and played like a fresh team against Maryland – it’s played just one game since January 27th – and that’s about to matter. That extra little bit of defense will be enough.

Rutgers needs to hit about 45% from the field to win this, and it’s not going to quite get there.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 73, Rutgers 68

Line: Ohio State -3.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

