Ohio State vs Nebraska prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 1

Ohio State vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Ohio State (18-8), Nebraska (8-21)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers haven’t done a whole lot of things right this season, but they forced Ohio State into overtime in the first meeting – an 87-79 Buckeye win.

That was back in early January and there hasn’t been a whole lot of fun since then. However, it’s coming off its best offensive performance of the Big Ten season with a 93-70 wipeout of Penn State.

The team was red hot from three, hit 58% overall from the field, and it finally got its second Big Ten win.

The D isn’t great, but it comes up with steals. Generate a slew of them, be good from three, and own the free throw line. Nebraska can do that, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Ohio State Will Win

Nebraska just doesn’t do much on the boards, and the amazing 13-of-20 day from three against Penn State was a total fluke.

The Huskers are dead last in the Big Ten in three point shooting percentage, the defense gives up close to 80 points per game, and there aren’t enough rebounds to make up for the first two issues.

Ohio State should be well motivated coming off a rough 75-60 loss to Maryland. It didn’t shoot well and the defense wasn’t there, but it should be able to outrebound the Huskers – it was +10 in the first meeting – and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Beyond Nebraska being bad at college basketball this year, Ohio State shouldn’t have any problems now that it’s back home.

Iowa was able to roll to a stunning blowout win in Value City a few weeks ago, but the Buckeyes are 12-1 at home and 5-6 on the road.

Yeah, Nebraska blew out Penn State, but it got rocked in its other nine games away from home.

Ohio State vs Nebraska Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 82, Nebraska 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

5: Romy

1: Michelle

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams