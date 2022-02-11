Ohio State vs Michigan prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Ohio State vs Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ohio State (14-6), Michigan (13-9)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State vs Michigan Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

Even when Ohio State is losing, it’s shooting well and it’s hitting its threes.

This is sort of new. The Buckeyes had a disastrous mini-stretch from the outside hitting 6-of-31 against Penn State and Wisconsin, but they bounced back and now they’re back on.

Get hot from the outside and Michigan is in trouble.

The Wolverines don’t take threes and work inside, but the Ohio State defense is good enough on the inside to hold up and could take over the style of the game fast if it’s able to go on any sort of run.

It would take just a few threes to do that. Michigan is 1-4 against teams that make 40% or better from the outside. Ohio State has done that nine times.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Michigan Will Win

Can Ohio State rebound with the Wolverines?

How has Michigan turned its season around with wins in six of the last eight games and in three of the last four? Offensive rebounds.

No, this isn’t a dominant shooting team, and it has to grind for points without any consistency, but it’s able to make up for a slew of problems with a ton of offensive boards.

They’ve come up with 11 or more offensive rebounds in four of the last five games and should be able to beat the Buckeyes on the boards. As long as the inside game is there and the second chance points are coming there shouldn’t be too much of an issue because …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State is awful on the road.

It’s 10-0 at home and 4-6 when it’s not going 1-4 in its last five on the road.

It has the ability to crank up the offense in chunks, and it was able to push Purdue in a loss, but Michigan has won its last five at home including a blowout win over Purdue.

It’s not going to shoot the lights out like it did against the Boilermakers, but it’ll keep the momentum going.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Lines

Michigan 72, Ohio State 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams