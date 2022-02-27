Ohio State vs Maryland prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 27

Ohio State vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Ohio State (18-7), Maryland (13-15)

Ohio State vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

Ohio State is too good at both ends of the floor on the inside.

It’s second in the Big Ten in shooting percentage, it’s doing a nice job from the outside, and the defense is solid at generating blocked shots and is okay on the defensive boards.

Maryland will shoot plenty of threes, but it doesn’t make enough of them and the defense has a hard time getting out and forcing mistakes and stopping threes.

The Terps have allowed 40% shooting or better in each of the last eight games and are getting bombed on too easily at times. Ohio State wasn’t on from the outside against Iowa, but it’s been effective against everyone else over the last month.

Basically, Maryland will have a hard time keeping up, but …

Why Maryland Will Win

Maryland won’t have to worry about turnovers or mistakes, and the defense should be better than it was the first time around.

The Buckeyes hit over 50% from the field and made 11 threes, and that’s almost certainly not happening again. The Terp offense failed to get to 40% from the field, but if the attack can force its way to the free throw line it’ll have a shot.

Ohio State’s defense might be decent overall, but it doesn’t force mistakes. Maryland should be able to attack the rim, and even if it doesn’t generate points, it should get fouled enough to matter.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State is shooting too well.

Maryland needs to own the free throw line – it’s great when it gets there – but the Buckeyes have been a machine lately with 71 free throw attempts over the last three games.

Maryland needs to make lots and lots of free throws along with making 45% of its shots from the field.

Neither will happen.

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 77, Maryland 68

Line: Ohio State -4, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

