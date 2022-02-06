Ohio State vs Maryland prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 6

Ohio State vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Maryland (11-11), Ohio State (13-5)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Maryland vs Ohio State Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

Maryland’s been on a rough run – it can’t seem to buy too many breaks – but the defense hasn’t been all that bad.

The rebounding at times has been strong, and the three-point defense is solid, and now it all has to come together against a team that should be a tad rusty.

After all of the weather problems over the last week, the Buckeyes haven’t plays since January 30th and haven’t won a game since the 27th. They might be rested, but considering they weren’t hot from the outside over the last few games against Big Ten teams, the Terp defense has to be on from the start.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Ohio State Will Win

Maryland is hitting its shots from the field and it’s not enough. It has to be doing everything right on the inside and can’t miss its free throws because the overall scoring punch just isn’t there.

It’s a bit by design – this isn’t a team that’s going to race up and down the court – but the scoring just isn’t there. It’s a struggle to get to 70 – it hasn’t done it more than twice since December.

Ohio State might not have been red hot before the week off, but in general it’s a strong shooting team that can work inside and out. It’s the second-best shooting team in the Big Ten, and it should be able to find ways to get past one of he nation’s best scoring defenses.

However …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State has to be patient.

It’s going to want to get up and go against a Terp team that does a whole lot of things right, and that includes keeping games in the 60s and under.

Can the Buckeyes get to 70? Maryland is 0-9 when it doesn’t get to 68 points, and Ohio State is 11-1 when it scores more than 68.

It’s going to be a fight to get points, but the Buckeyes will go on a little burst in the second half to finally start getting control. Maryland won’t hit its free throws when it counts.

Maryland vs Ohio State Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 70, Maryland 67

Line: Ohio State -9, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Ski jumping

1: Olympic Opening Ceremonies

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams