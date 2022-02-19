Ohio State vs Iowa prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Ohio State vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Iowa (17-8), Ohio State (16-6)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa just doesn’t make mistakes.

It’s the highest-scoring team in the Big Ten while last coming up with the most steals. It dominates the turnover margin while being great at moving the ball around for a fast attack that scores fast, bombs from three, and can turn the lights out fast.

Ohio State wants to keep this in the 60s or under. It wants to make this a defensive fight because it doesn’t hit enough threes on a regular basis, it’s not great on the free throw line – it’s actually okay, but not over the last few weeks – and it can’t get out of its comfort zone with an up-and-down firefight.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Ohio State Will Win

That Ohio State defense.

It’s been great at stopping teams from getting into a groove from the outside.

It’s allowed just one team – Purdue – to hit more than 35% from three since early January and it’s coming up with enough blocked shots to have an inside presence.

What’s Ohio State doing wrong over this defense run – besides not doing enough from three? It’s struggling a bit on the free throw line. It was great against Michigan, but it’s not getting to the line enough and it’s not making them when it’s there.

Iowa – for all its fun and flash – has been a disaster at times on the line over the last few weeks. One night it’ll be dead-on, and another it can’t seem to get anything going.

And …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

For whatever reason, the Iowa offensive consistency isn’t traveling like it should.

Oh sure, it hit 110 on Maryland a few days ago in a blowout win, but it stalled to a dead stop in a 48-46 loss at Rutgers, couldn’t get past a mediocre Penn State, and overall it’s just 3-5 on the road.

Ohio State is 11-0 in Value City for a reason.

Ohio State vs Iowa Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 78, Iowa 73

Line: Ohio State -5.5, o/u: 153.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Larry David crypto ad

1: Olympic Closing Ceremonies

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams