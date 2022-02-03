North Carolina Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

North Carolina football schedule 2022: Who does North Carolina miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

North Carolina Football Schedule 2022

Aug 27 Florida A&M

Sept 3 at Appalachian State

Sept 10 at Georgia State

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 Notre Dame

Oct 1 Virginia Tech

Oct 8 at Miami

Oct 15 at Duke

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Pitt

Nov 5 at Virginia

Nov 12 at Wake Forest

Nov 19 Georgia Tech

Nov 25 NC State

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

North Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Tar Heels miss from the Atlantic Division?

The Tar Heels don’t have to play Clemson. Start with that, and everything else from there is gravy.

They do get the rivalry date with NC State – it’s on a Friday night to close out the regular season – and they have to go to Wake Forest. Not playing Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, and Syracuse isn’t necessarily a positive, but again, they miss Clemson.

North Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: There are lots and lots of midseason away games, but …

It’s a strange slate full of two-game pods. Unlike someone like Duke – who doesn’t have back-to-back home games – North Carolina gets two sets of back-to-back home games.

The problem is the midseason with just one home game – Pitt – from October 1st until November 19th. However, out of the six road games, dates with Appalachian State and Wake Forest mean the Tar Heels leave North Carolina just twice.

North Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s more than manageable, especially if the Tar Heels can get by Notre Dame.

Florida A&M? At Appalachian State? At Georgia State? North Carolina isn’t exactly pushing the envelope in non-conference play, but again, it gets the Irish before diving into ACC play.

With no Clemson on the slate there’s no one other than Notre Dame and maybe the trip to Miami to worry about until the regular season finale against NC State – outside of the annual Tar Heel brain cramp against a mediocre team, of course.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams