Nevada Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Nevada football schedule 2022: Who does Nevada miss on the Mountain West schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Nevada Football Schedule

Aug 27 at New Mexico State

Sept 3 Texas State

Sept 10 Incarnate Word

Sept 17 at Iowa

Sept 24 at Air Force

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 Colorado State

Oct 15 at Hawaii

Oct 22 San Diego State

Oct 29 at San Jose State

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 12 Boise State

Nov 19 Fresno State

Nov 26 at UNLV

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Nevada Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wolf Pack miss from the Mountain West’s Mountain Division?

There’s no Utah State. The Wolf Pack don’t have to play the defending Mountain West champion, but it also misses a rebuilding Wyoming and it doesn’t get to face New Mexico.

The problem is who the team does play. It has to go to Air Force, but it gets Boise State at home after a week off. And it gets a week off to get ready for what should be a spirited home game against former head coach Jay Norvell and Colorado State.

Nevada Football Schedule What To Know: A good start is a must

Nevada starts the season off with a Week 0 game at New Mexico State, following up with Texas State and a more-dangerous-than-it-seems home game against Incarnate Word.

Going 3-0 is a must with trips to Iowa and Air Force to follow.

The second half is going to be sneaky-tough. The road games at San Jose State and the regular season finale for the Fremont Cannon against UNLV aren’t going to be easy, and playing Boise State or Fresno State in back-to-back home games won’t be a breeze.

Nevada Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s really no complaining about the Mountain West road games.

As long as Nevada can own Reno, it should be fine. Yes, the trip to Hawaii is long, but Air Force, San Jose State, and UNLV isn’t that bad of a draw.

If the Wolf Pack can handle the back-to-back showdowns with Boise State and Fresno State, they’ll be in the hunt.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams