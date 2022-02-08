Nebraska Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Nebraska football schedule 2022: Who does Nebraska miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 3 North Dakota

Sept 10 Georgia Southern

Sept 17 Oklahoma

Sept 24 OPEN DATE

Oct 1 Indiana

Oct 8 at Rutgers

Oct 15 at Purdue

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Illinois

Nov 5 Minnesota

Nov 12 at Michigan

Nov 19 Wisconsin

Nov 25 at Iowa

Nebraska Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cornhuskers miss from the Big Ten East Division?

What else could you possibly ask for, Nebraska?

Okay, maybe playing Maryland instead of Michigan – and dealing with the Wolverines on the road stinks – but Indiana and Rutgers?

The Huskers get the break of playing the should-be two lightest teams from the East, which means they miss Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan State along with Maryland.

It’s almost as good when it comes to their own division. They have to finish up the regular season at Iowa, but get Minnesota and Wisconsin at home in November.

Nebraska Football Schedule What To Know: There’s one LONG road trip, and then …

And it’s not even technically a road game in Dublin, Ireland against Northwestern to kickoff the Big Ten season. After that, there’s no leaving Lincoln until October 8th with all of September and the early October game against Indiana at home.

Even after that there’s a break. At Rutgers and at Purdue isn’t that bad, but November is a bear. Beating Illinois at home could be a must to finally get to six wins or else there’s a big, big problem with at Michigan, Wisconsin, and at Iowa to close.

Nebraska Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s really not that bad. Depending on how good Michigan is, there isn’t a game on the slate the Huskers can’t win.

The home game against Oklahoma, the road games at Michigan, Purdue, and Iowa, and the Big Ten showdowns against Minnesota and Wisconsin. If Nebraska is any good, it should easily blow past six wins if it can win just two of those six games.

