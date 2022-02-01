NC State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

NC State football schedule 2022: Who does NC State miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

NC State Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 at East Carolina

Sept 10 Charleston Southern

Sept 17 Texas Tech

Sept 24 UConn

Oct 1 at Clemson

Oct 8 Florida State

Oct 15 at Syracuse

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 27 Virginia Tech

Nov 5 Wake Forest

Nov 12 Boston College

Nov 19 at Louisville

Nov 25 at North Carolina

NC State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wolfpack miss from the Coastal Division?

The Wolfpack don’t get to play Duke or Georgia Tech from the Coastal, but they’re also missing defending ACC champ Pitt, Miami, and Virginia.

That means they get Virginia Tech – a Thursday night game coming off an open date – and North Carolina. Not only do they have to play the Tar Heels in the rivalry game, but it’s just six days after going to Louisville.

In the Atlantic, they have to start out ACC play at Clemson, but most of the other big matchups are at home – going to Syracuse and Louisville isn’t a big deal.

NC State Football Schedule What To Know: There’s a nice buildup to the ACC season

NC State has as nice a September as can be asked for. There aren’t any conference games, there are two layups against Charleston Southern and UConn, and there’s a strong Opening Week test at East Carolina to get the juices flowing, and there’s Texas Tech coming to Raleigh.

If this is as good a team as it’s supposed to be, it should be 4-0 going into the ACC opener at Clemson.

NC State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not bad.

Again, there’s a nice mix in September to build up to the rest of the slate, and the killer against Clemson is out of the way early. There isn’t another game after that to totally freak out about.

It’s a schedule built for a monster season. Get by the Tigers in Death Valley, and look out.

