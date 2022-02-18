Murray State vs UT Martin prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Murray State vs UT Martin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Skyhawk Arena, Martin, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Murray State (25-2), UT Martin (8-19)

Murray State vs UT Martin Game Preview

Why Murray State Will Win

The Racers are on a roll.

Austin Peay should’ve provided something of a challenge … nope. Murray State shot the lights out inside and out in the 91-56 win.

On the flip side, UT Martin has lost 11 of its last 13 games – including a 74-66 battle with Murray State – because it’s not shooting well enough. It’ll take the threes, and it’ll have its moments, but the defense hasn’t been close to strong enough to overcome the 29% shooting from three.

Murray State’s defense and rebounding ability should be enough to get by as long as it’s just okay from the field. However …

Why UT Martin Will Win

UT Martin can hit the boards a bit.

That’s mostly a function of missing a whole lot of shots, but the offensive rebounding is there, there’s a good inside presence and lots of blocked shots, and the D will force enough turnovers to get on the move.

The Skyhawks actually weren’t that bad in the first meeting. They couldn’t hit a thing from three and were lousy from the field, but they still managed to hang around because Murray State was even worse from three and was hit with way too many fouls.

Keep this close at home, get into a free throw contest, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UT Martin just doesn’t shoot well enough.

Murray State won’t do anything crazy because it won’t need to. It’s not going to open it up on the road until late, but it’ll be a whole lot better than 3-for-27 from three this time around.

Murray State vs UT Martin Prediction, Lines

Murray State 75, UT Martin 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

