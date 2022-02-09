Murray State vs Tennessee State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10

Murray State vs Tennessee State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 10

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Gentry Center, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Murray State (22-2), Tennessee State (10-14)

Murray State vs Tennessee State Game Preview

Why Tennessee State Will Win

The Tigers have to try making this a defensive fight.

They’re not hitting anything from three, but they’re fantastic lately on the free throw line and have to keep attacking the basket.

It’s not quite right to forget about the three, but the Tigers aren’t great from the outside and they’re not going to get enough offensive rebounds to make a difference.

They’re usually okay at coming up with big plays on the glass, but they only came up with six in the first meeting and Murray State is normally amazing at dominating the defensive boards.

Again, attack the basket, slow things down, make this a free throw shooting contest.

Why Murray State Will Win

Tennessee State just doesn’t shoot well enough.

It turns the ball over too much, it comes up with way too many fouls, and it’s not doing nearly enough from three to matter.

Yeah, it has to attack the basket because it’s probably only going to come up with 3-to-5 three-pointers.

Murray State is good enough from the outside, but it should be able to win the rebounding battle and come up with at least ten on the offensive side. It outrebounded the Tigers by 14 in the first meeting and held them to just 44 points.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee State is 1-13 when it doesn’t hit at least 47% from the field. Only four teams were able to make 47% or more of their shots against the Racer D this year, and Tennessee State isn’t going to be one of them.

Murray State will get up fast, Tennessee State won’t have the outside shooting ability to keep up, and the 23rd-ranked team in the nation will keep moving on.

Murray State vs Tennessee State Prediction, Lines

Murray State 76, Tennessee State 58

