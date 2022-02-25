Murray State vs SE Missouri State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Murray State vs SE Missouri State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, MO

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Murray State (27-2), SE Missouri State (13-16)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Murray State vs SE Missouri State Game Preview

Why Murray State Will Win

The Racers had a whole lot of fun with the first meeting against the Redhawks, scoring a season-high 106 points by hitting 56% from the field with 11 threes.

Southeast Missouri State will take a lot of threes, and it has the offensive ability to keep up, but it doesn’t have the D from three to hold on if Murray State goes off.

It struggles on the boards, it goes cold a bit too often, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why SE Missouri State Will Win

SEMO has been able to put points on the board lately.

The offense might be a tad hit or miss, but it put up 94 in the loss to Tennessee Tech, 92 in the win over Morehead State, and it’s been on from the field lately.

There’s enough attacking to get to the rim and generate a ton of free throws and plenty of points and second chances, and that’s what it has to do.

It can’t keep up with the Racers, but if it can manufacture the extra passes – good things happen when the team finishes with 13 assists or more – it’ll be in this.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Murray State might not be consistent, but it’s winning a whole lot.

It’s been great at keeping the ball moving, it’s making everything from the field and the line, and the defense is dominating just as much as the offense is.

Yeah, SE Missouri State is very, very dangerous at home, but it won’t have the defense to hold on late.

Murray State vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Lines

Murray State 77, SE Missouri State 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football

1: His inability to not say “make a play”

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams