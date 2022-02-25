Murray State vs SE Missouri State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26
Murray State vs SE Missouri State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 26
Game Time: 5:00 ET
Venue: Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, MO
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Murray State (27-2), SE Missouri State (13-16)
Murray State vs SE Missouri State Game Preview
Why Murray State Will Win
The Racers had a whole lot of fun with the first meeting against the Redhawks, scoring a season-high 106 points by hitting 56% from the field with 11 threes.
Southeast Missouri State will take a lot of threes, and it has the offensive ability to keep up, but it doesn’t have the D from three to hold on if Murray State goes off.
It struggles on the boards, it goes cold a bit too often, and …
Why SE Missouri State Will Win
SEMO has been able to put points on the board lately.
The offense might be a tad hit or miss, but it put up 94 in the loss to Tennessee Tech, 92 in the win over Morehead State, and it’s been on from the field lately.
There’s enough attacking to get to the rim and generate a ton of free throws and plenty of points and second chances, and that’s what it has to do.
It can’t keep up with the Racers, but if it can manufacture the extra passes – good things happen when the team finishes with 13 assists or more – it’ll be in this.
What’s Going To Happen
Murray State might not be consistent, but it’s winning a whole lot.
It’s been great at keeping the ball moving, it’s making everything from the field and the line, and the defense is dominating just as much as the offense is.
Yeah, SE Missouri State is very, very dangerous at home, but it won’t have the defense to hold on late.
Murray State vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Lines
Murray State 77, SE Missouri State 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3
