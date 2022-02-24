Murray State vs Belmont prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 24

Murray State vs Belmont How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: CFSB Center, Murray, KY

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Murray State (26-2), Belmont (24-5)

Murray State vs Belmont Game Preview

Why Belmont Will Win

The Bruins lost to Murray State 82-60 back in mid-January, lost to Morehead State a few days later, and they’ve been on fire ever since.

On a ten-game winning streak, they’re cranking up the offense with lots and lots and lots of passes for easy baskets.

Belmont leads the nation in assists, the offense is the best in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring, and not shockingly, it’s among the best in the nation in field goal percentage averaging close to 50% from the field.

Murray State was able to limit those passes and extra plays the first time around, and not shockingly it was one of the team’s worst shooting days of the season.

Keep the ball moving on the Racers – it is possible – and this will be a fight.

But …

Why Murray State Will Win

Murray State has won 16 straight since losing at Auburn for a reason.

Belmont comes up with a ton of steals and takeaways, but Murray State doesn’t turn the ball over.

The Bruins don’t get a lot of offensive rebounds because they shoot so well, but they’re going to struggle on the defensive side. Overall they’re good on the glass, but Murray State out rebounds teams by close to eight per game.

The Racer defense is the best in the OVC, and the team still won the first time around even after allowing Belmont to hit 41% from the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Belmont is playing well, and it should be able to shoot well enough to keep this close throughout. However, Murray State is just too good overall, especially at home.

UT Martin was able to keep things within ten points back in late January, but that was about it. The Racers aren’t just 14-0 in CFSB; they’re dominant.

It’ll take a while to get there, but the run will come late to pull away.

Murray State vs Belmont Prediction, Lines

Murray State 78, Belmont 69

Line: Murray State -3, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

