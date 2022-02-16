Murray State vs Austin Peay prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 17

Murray State vs Austin Peay How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: CFSB Center, Murray, KY

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Murray State (24-2), Austin Peay (10-14)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Murray State vs Austin Peay Game Preview

Why Austin Peay Will Win

The Governors might have lost in the first meeting a few weeks ago, they didn’t play all that poorly in the 65-53 loss.

They shot well and they were good on the boards, but they couldn’t get to the free throw line and turned it over too much.

The defense is decent at forcing mistakes and it’s had its moments guarding the three lately in the three game winning streak – it held Eastern Illinois to 0-for-11 from three.

Murray State is great in a whole slew of ways, but the Austin Peay offense should hold it down a bit. But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Murray State Will Win

Murray State has the ability to go on a burst and end this in a hurry.

Austin Peay might be decent lately at cranking up the defense, but it’s not big from three on a consistent basis. This D might be a bit of an aberration – Murray State should be able to score inside without much of a problem.

As long as the Racers can keep the ball moving around and not struggle with a ton of turnovers, they should be fine because …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Murray State will win this on the boards.

Austin Peay isn’t going to run away and hide with any sort of scoring pop. It needs to keep this game in the low 60s, and Murray State won’t play along with enough transition points to and second chance opportunities by winning the rebounding margin by at least +7.

Murray State vs Austin Peay Prediction, Lines

Murray State 78, Austin Peay 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: 3-on-3 OT hockey

1: Going to a shootout

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams