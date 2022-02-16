Murray State vs Austin Peay prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 17
Murray State vs Austin Peay How To Watch
Date: Thursday, February 17
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: CFSB Center, Murray, KY
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Murray State (24-2), Austin Peay (10-14)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Murray State vs Austin Peay Game Preview
Why Austin Peay Will Win
The Governors might have lost in the first meeting a few weeks ago, they didn’t play all that poorly in the 65-53 loss.
They shot well and they were good on the boards, but they couldn’t get to the free throw line and turned it over too much.
The defense is decent at forcing mistakes and it’s had its moments guarding the three lately in the three game winning streak – it held Eastern Illinois to 0-for-11 from three.
Murray State is great in a whole slew of ways, but the Austin Peay offense should hold it down a bit. But …
Why Murray State Will Win
Murray State has the ability to go on a burst and end this in a hurry.
Austin Peay might be decent lately at cranking up the defense, but it’s not big from three on a consistent basis. This D might be a bit of an aberration – Murray State should be able to score inside without much of a problem.
As long as the Racers can keep the ball moving around and not struggle with a ton of turnovers, they should be fine because …
– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions
What’s Going To Happen
Murray State will win this on the boards.
Austin Peay isn’t going to run away and hide with any sort of scoring pop. It needs to keep this game in the low 60s, and Murray State won’t play along with enough transition points to and second chance opportunities by winning the rebounding margin by at least +7.
Murray State vs Austin Peay Prediction, Lines
Murray State 78, Austin Peay 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 2.5
5: 3-on-3 OT hockey
1: Going to a shootout