Mississippi State vs Alabama prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16

Mississippi State vs Alabama How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Mississippi State (14-10), Alabama (16-9)

Mississippi State vs Alabama Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Mississippi State might not be able to get the offense going enough to turn things around in a rough 1-5 run, but the team is still doing a great job on the boards and it’s moving the ball around well.

How was it able to beat Alabama the first time around? It was a disaster from three, but it came up with 41 rebounds and was able to D up just enough to survive in the 78-76 thriller.

It also helped that Alabama fouled the Bulldogs over and over and over again. The 38 free throw attempts were a bit deal, and that’s the norm. The Crimson Tide fouls a whole lot, but …

Why Alabama Will Win

This Mississippi State team just doesn’t shoot or make threes.

It’s a big deal if the offense can come up with more than four threes in a game, and it’s not going to be able to get away with that this time around.

Alabama might be scrapping a bit to try closing out the regular season with a run, but it’s going to keep bombing away, and it’s going to at least double up the number of Mississippi State three-pointers.

Yeah, yeah, the Bulldogs did it the first time around, but they’re not going to keep up the pace if Bama gets rolling at home because …

What’s Going To Happen

12-2, and those two losses were to Auburn and Kentucky. That’s what Alabama is in Coleman.

Mississippi State in true road games? 0-6.

Oh sure, Bama will get hit with about 20 fouls because that’s what it does, but it’ll match the Mississippi State free throws with threes.

Mississippi State vs Alabama Prediction, Lines

Alabama 81, Mississippi State 72

Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

