Minnesota vs Ohio State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Minnesota vs Ohio State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (12-10), Ohio State (15-6)

Minnesota vs Ohio State Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Well there we go.

Minnesota wasn’t playing all that poorly, but it wasn’t winning. It finally got things to fall, the free throw shooting was finally great, and the team came up with a win over Penn State.

It’s good enough from the outside to stay around, but it has to crank up the rebounding to stay in the game. Ohio State doesn’t get a whole lot of rebounds – Minnesota needs to own the offensive boards and needs a whole lot of second chance points.

Ohio State doesn’t pressure enough to generate steals for easy points, Minnesota doesn’t turn the ball over, and …

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Gopher defense doesn’t force mistakes, either, and it’s going to need them.

Why can’t Minnesota win? It gets destroyed in rebounding margin, and now, it doesn’t get enough offensive rebounds. Again, Ohio State is hardly a demon on the glass, and it came up with 44 rebounds in the first meeting – at 75-64 Buckeye win.

To make this easy, it’s going to be all about Ohio State’s shooting. It’s been great over the last six games – even in the losses – both inside and out, and Minnesota isn’t making enough shots.

Worse than that, the Gophers aren’t manufacturing points by getting to the line – they haven’t made double-digit free throws in any game since 2021.

Ohio State won’t help them. It doesn’t commit enough fouls.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State is unbeatable at home.

It’s only had ten games in Value City so far thanks to weather issues and timing, but it has made the most of them going 10-0.

It’s not destroying teams at home, and it’s a painfully inconsistent team at times, but it’s good for close to 50% from the field every time out in the familiar surroundings.

Minnesota has its moments when it shoots really, really well, but not on the road.

Minnesota vs Ohio State Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 76, Minnesota 62

Line: Ohio State -13, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

