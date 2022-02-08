Minnesota Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Minnesota football schedule 2022: Who does Minnesota miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Minnesota Football Schedule 2022

Sept 1 New Mexico State

Sept 10 Western Illinois

Sept 17 Colorado

Sept 24 at Michigan State

Oct 1 Purdue

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 at Illinois

Oct 22 at Penn State

Oct 29 Rutgers

Nov 5 at Nebraska

Nov 12 Northwestern

Nov 19 Iowa

Nov 26 at Wisconsin

Minnesota Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Golden Gophers miss from the Big Ten East Division?

The Golden Gophers don’t have to face Ohio State or Michigan. That’s good, and not having to play Maryland isn’t that bad. They miss Indiana, though, which means it’s on against Penn State and Michigan State.

Not only do that have to deal with those two – along with the home game against Rutgers – but they have to do on the road against both of those.

Combine that with a road trip to Wisconsin from the West, and there aren’t a ton of big breaks in conference play. Iowa and Purdue have to come to Minneapolis, though.

Minnesota Football Schedule What To Know: It’s Minnesota, so …

It’s not exactly putting its foot on the non-conference schedule gas.

It did have to go to Colorado last year – and dominated – and now it plays host after a nicely spread out start against New Mexico State and Western Illinois to tune up.

Beat Colorado, and that’s a 3-0 start before going to Michigan State. That hot start is a must because …

Minnesota Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a schedule built for at least seven wins, but it’s going to be sneaky-hard to make a huge push for the West with four Big Ten road games in the middle of the season.

Going to Michigan State is hard enough, but after the week off it’s at Illinois, at Penn State, Rutgers, at Nebraska in a four-week run, and there’s still the date against the Badgers to close.

