Michigan State vs Penn State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Michigan State vs Penn State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Michigan State (18-6), Penn State (9-12)

Michigan State vs Penn State Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Penn State isn’t playing well.

It’s on a run of six losses in the last seven games, the defense is struggling, and even with the shooting is solid – like it was against Minnesota a few days ago – it’s not enough to overcome the lack of consistency defensively.

Everything is a fight. It’s the lowest scoring team in the Big Ten, there’s nothing happening on the free throw line, and the defense isn’t making things better with steals and big plays.

Michigan State should be just fine as long as it keeps the Nittany Lions from getting inside and with the team’s three-point D taking over, but …

Why Penn State Will Win

Penn State hasn’t been that bad.

It’s losing, but it gave Michigan a hard time, pushed Wisconsin in Madison, and slipped by in a win over Iowa.

No, it’s not going to be able to hang with Michigan State if this gets into a shooting contest, but the defense and style should be strong enough to keep this close and in range.

Michigan State has been a tad flaky – it couldn’t score against Rutgers on the road and it’s having a hard time from three lately – but it all comes down to Penn State’s shooting.

If it can hit in the mid-40s and not get destroyed on the boards, it has a chance. However …

What’s Going To Happen

For all of Michigan State’s inconsistencies, it hasn’t been all that bad at keeping teams from shooting the lights out.

Only four teams have been able to shoot better than 46% against the Spartans, and all four won.

Penn State isn’t a rock at home, and Michigan State isn’t all that bad on the road, but this will be more of a low scoring fight than the Spartans might like.

Michigan State vs Penn State Prediction, Lines

Michigan State 66, Penn State 62

Must See Rating: 3

