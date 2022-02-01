Michigan State vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Maryland prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Michigan State vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Michigan State (16-4), Maryland (11-10)

Michigan State vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Spartans are hitting from the outside.

They don’t take a ton of threes, and they don’t rely on the outside shot to get by, but it’s a big deal when they’re on – they’re making them when they’re taking them lately.

They connected on half of their threes in the wins over Wisconsin and Michigan, and were over 40% in the wins over Nebraska and Minnesota.

This isn’t a great shooting Maryland team, and it’s not going to have a whole lot of luck on the inside. They’ve been doing okay lately, but the Michigan State defense is able to clamp down even though it doesn’t force a whole slew of mistakes.

Why Maryland Will Win

About those Michigan State threes, they’re 12-0 when they make 39% or more, and 4-5 when they don’t.

Maryland has only allowed teams to hit 39% or more six times. That hasn’t been a predictor for Terp success, but again, it’s a big deal for the Spartans.

Michigan State has a weird way of going dead cold for stretches. If they’re not making up for the off shooting with lots of rebounds, there’s a problem.

Maryland is good on the glass, they’re solid on the line, and outside of the struggles at Indiana a few days ago, it’s been good from inside the arc and doing a nice job of getting to the rim.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a dangerous game for Michigan State. It’s the third road game in the last four dates, it’s coming off the blowout over Michigan, and it’s been scuffling a little bit lately on this 2-2 run.

Maryland isn’t going to beat the Spartans with the three, but they have to match up well on the inside. That’s going to be a problem.

Michigan State will survive, but barely.

Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Lines

Michigan State 71, Maryland 68

Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Peyton Manning in a kicky beret

1: Saturday Night Live

