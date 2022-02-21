Michigan State vs Iowa prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 22

Michigan State vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Michigan State (18-8), Iowa (18-8)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan State vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

What’s going wrong for Michigan State over this run of four losses in the last five games?

It’s not all that bad from the field and the defense has been relatively solid. The Spartans still have the best three point defense in the Big Ten, there’s a nice inside defensive presence, and the games haven’t been getting out of hand.

Iowa is doing a lot of things right, but it doesn’t do enough on the defensive boards. Michigan State has to come strong on the offensive boards and get lots and lots of second chance points.

Penn State was able to beat the Hawkeyes a few weeks ago with 52 rebounds and 14 on the offensive side. That was a two overtime game, though – Maryland was able to come up with 11 offensive boards, and Ohio State just got 11, too, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Iowa Will Win

Yeah, yeah, yeah, answer the question.

What’s going wrong for Michigan State over this run of four losses in the last five games?

It just doesn’t seem like it knows how to score.

There’s no ball movement, there aren’t enough threes, and there isn’t enough happening to force free throws for easy points. It also doesn’t help that the D doesn’t force mistakes – it hasn’t come up with double-digit turnovers in four of the last five games.

Iowa should be able to bomb its way through this.

This isn’t a perfect Hawkeye team, but it’s going to move fast, shoot a lot of threes, and keep the offensive production going. Michigan State hasn’t shown the ability to keep up any sort of decent pace.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Can Michigan State do anything from three?

Iowa will have 70 points getting off the bus, and Michigan State can’t just rely on coming up with a stop here and there. It has to play along, and it hasn’t shown the ability to do that lately.

The Spartans aren’t going to dominate the rebounding margin like it needs to, and it’s not going to get that one scoring burst needed after hanging around deep into the second half.

Michigan State vs Iowa Prediction, Lines

Iowa 78, Michigan State 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Having the middle seat open next to you on a flight

1: People who put their chair back all the way

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams