Michigan State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Michigan State Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Western Michigan

Sept 10 Akron

Sept 17 at Washington

Sept 24 Minnesota

Oct 1 at Maryland

Oct 8 Ohio State

Oct 15 Wisconsin

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Michigan

Nov 5 at Illinois

Nov 12 Rutgers

Nov 19 Indiana

Nov 26 at Penn State

Michigan State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Spartans miss from the Big Ten West Division?

It would’ve been nice to not have to deal with Wisconsin or Minnesota, but both of them are home games and dealing with Illinois isn’t anything to get into a twist over.

Not getting Northwestern from the West hurts, but missing Iowa and – after last year – Purdue isn’t bad. Not getting Nebraska this Time around might be a bit of a break.

In the East, there’s almost nothing positive outside of getting Ohio State in East Lansing. Playing Rutgers and Indiana home – in theory – should mean

Michigan State Football Schedule What To Know: Just how good is Washington?

Last year, the Michigan showdown against Washington was supposed to be one of the best non-conference games of the season. As it turned out, Washington wasn’t any good and the Wolverine win wasn’t that big a deal.

This time around, it’s Michigan State playing the Huskies, and it’s on the road against a new team with a new coaching staff and a new style.

With Western Michigan and Akron to start the year, and with winnable games against Minnesota and at Maryland, the Spartans can crank up a big early record if they come out of Seattle with a win.

Michigan State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not all that bad a slate considering the key early games at home. Beating Ohio State and Wisconsin isn’t a given, but those are the make-or-break games. Lose both of those, and with three road games in the final five, and with two of those against Michigan and Penn State, there might be work to do.

Whatever – Michigan State didn’t buckle last year, and there’s no hiding ever from big games against the Big Ten East. The first part of the slate is just good enough to get going and build a base on the way to what should be a strong season.

