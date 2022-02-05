Maryland Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Maryland football schedule 2022: Who does Maryland miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Maryland Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Buffalo

Sept 10 at Charlotte

Sept 17 South Alabama

Sept 24 at Michigan

Oct 1 Michigan State

Oct 8 Purdue

Oct 15 at Indiana

Oct 22 Northwestern

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Wisconsin

Nov 12 at Penn State

Nov 19 Ohio State

Nov 26 Rutgers

Maryland Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Terrapins miss from the Big Ten West Division?

The Terps don’t get Iowa, Minnesota, or Nebraska, but missing Illinois isn’t necessarily going to help. They have to go to Wisconsin, but Purdue and Northwestern are winnable games at home.

It’s not like there are a ton of breaks against the East, but Ohio State and Michigan State have to come to College Park and closing with Rutgers at home should help the cause.

Maryland Football Schedule What To Know: The Terps are easing their way into the season

In general, a Power Five program should face at least one other Power Five team in non-conference play. Maryland, though, has built its slate to get to 3-0 with a nice base of wins – Buffalo, at Charlotte, South Alabama – before kicking off the Big Ten season at Michigan.

Maryland Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a good schedule overall with enough built in winnable games to get to at least six wins and a bowl.

Take care of home against Rutgers and Northwestern, win the three non-conference games, and pull off a victory somewhere else against a Purdue or even a Michigan State at home – or Indiana on the road – and it’ll be a good year.

With a late run of three road games in four dates, though, before dealing with Ohio State, winning early is a must.

