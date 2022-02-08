Marquette vs UConn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

Marquette vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, CT

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Marquette (16-7), UConn (15-6)

Marquette vs UConn Game Preview

Why Marquette Will Win

When the threes fall, the opponents fall.

(Dreadfully sorry. I’ll try to do better next time.)

Marquette couldn’t hit from the outside against Providence and lost. It hit from the outside against just about everyone else in 2022, and won.

After the rough midseason stretch, the Golden Eagles started to get really, really good from the outside making nine or more in eight of their last nine games. The one outlier was that Providence game.

This is a different team than the one that got dropped by UConn 78-70 back in late December. That’s when the shooting wasn’t there.

There’s more of a commitment to getting the extra pass, and there’s something about taking more outside shots that seems to be helping.

By the way, UConn is generally bad at guarding the three. Villanova just hit 55% from the outside in its win, but …

Why UConn Will Win

Only three teams have made more than seven threes on UConn this year, and they all lost – that includes Auburn.

No, overall UConn isn’t all that great at stopping teams from making threes, but offenses just don’t take enough of them considering how tough it is to score inside.

There’s a bit too much inconsistency overall, but it’s great at home, it’s got the ability to keep up in a shootout, and it’s fantastic on the glass and generating second chance points.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect much, much different Marquette team.

UConn will try to force things to go inside, but the Golden Eagles will come out firing from the start on the road.

Getting away from Milwaukee hasn’t been that much of an issue in 2022 – their game translates. The three will fall just enough to keep UConn’s mini-late season slide going.

Marquette vs UConn Prediction, Lines

Marquette 72, UConn 70

Line: Uconn -7, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

